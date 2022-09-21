Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Update

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
ES traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. 17,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.
In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,587,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,558,000 after acquiring an additional 181,593 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 187,469 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
