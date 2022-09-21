EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $1,187.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00126953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00877535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvidenZ’s official website is www.evidenz.io.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

