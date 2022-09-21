Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.09. 4,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Evolus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $492.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 59.35% and a negative return on equity of 107.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Hayman purchased 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $92,208.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,208.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,967 shares of company stock worth $153,887 and sold 114,300 shares worth $1,253,957. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Evolus by 272.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 65.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 1,215.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Evolus by 195.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after buying an additional 2,403,517 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

