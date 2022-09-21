Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.76

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 28768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
Evotec Trading Down 5.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evotec (EVTCY)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.