Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading Down 2.3%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.