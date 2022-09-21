Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.08 and last traded at $57.08. Approximately 13,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 33,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

