Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

FRRVY stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

