Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0819 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $61.14 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00074243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00030732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007563 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

