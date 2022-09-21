Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,438. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

