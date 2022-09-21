Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 480,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 121,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.