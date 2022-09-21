Financial Analysis: Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Peoples-Sidney Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial 21.99% 4.82% 0.76%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $18.67 million 7.93 $4.10 million $0.72 36.67

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

(Get Rating)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About Oconee Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens Counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun Counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.