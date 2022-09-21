Financial Contrast: SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 20.25% 8.44% 0.87% Banner 31.19% 12.12% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SB Financial Group and Banner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $72.60 million 1.68 $18.28 million $1.84 9.44 Banner $616.92 million 3.46 $201.05 million $5.54 11.27

Risk & Volatility

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SB Financial Group and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Banner 0 0 2 1 3.33

Banner has a consensus target price of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Banner’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Banner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SB Financial Group pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banner beats SB Financial Group on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc. provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 22 banking centers in the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; and one banking center in Allen County, Indiana. It also operated five loan production offices in Franklin and Lucas Counties, Ohio; Hamilton and Steuben Counties, Indiana; and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

