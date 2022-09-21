Financial Review: Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vale and Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 9 4 0 2.31 Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus price target of $17.23, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Lithium.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $54.50 billion 1.13 $24.74 billion $4.08 3.28 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vale and Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium.

Risk & Volatility

Vale has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 41.72% 57.75% 23.64% Lithium N/A -132.24% -72.21%

Summary

Vale beats Lithium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others, as well as copper. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

