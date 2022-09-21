First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.92

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and traded as low as $19.09. First Foundation shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 158,202 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.