First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.