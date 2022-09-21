First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires Shares of 4,028 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.90. 83,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.31%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

