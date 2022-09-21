First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. 153,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

