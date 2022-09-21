First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys Shares of 2,676 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 30,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

