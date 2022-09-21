First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. 67,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,829. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

