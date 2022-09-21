First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 178,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

NSC traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,584. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

