First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.43. 62,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,928. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

