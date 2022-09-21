First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $356,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Clorox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.99. 38,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,815. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

