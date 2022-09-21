First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 193,189 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,687,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

