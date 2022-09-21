First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 576,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.03. 228,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.