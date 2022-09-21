First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 1,379 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 88,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

