First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 2,907,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,554,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

