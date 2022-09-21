First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

