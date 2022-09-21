First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 19,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,841. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.