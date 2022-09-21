First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 19,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,841. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
