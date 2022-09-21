First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

