First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
FMY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 6,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
