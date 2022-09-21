First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

FMY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 6,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.