First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,670. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.