First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $32,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
FIXD stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $54.21.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.