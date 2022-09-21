First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $32,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

