First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 1.1% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

