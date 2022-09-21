Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.97. 10,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.67. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.89.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Five Below by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

