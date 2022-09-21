Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 8,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 534,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 881.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

