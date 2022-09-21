Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 262.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.27. 56,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

