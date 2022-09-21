Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 10,746 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 465,149 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 183.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 228,297 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD remained flat at $11.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,394. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

