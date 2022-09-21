Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.58. 202,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,237. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

