Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. 445,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,009,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $279.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

