Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 37,491 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 796.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,491 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,886. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

