Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $23,384,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 143,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,413. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

