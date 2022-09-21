Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 111,297 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,297 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 136,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,612. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

