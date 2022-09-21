Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $98.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

