Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

FBC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

FBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flagstar Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 956,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 694,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,950.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 424,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 255,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after acquiring an additional 216,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

