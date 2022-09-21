Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $32.32 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00877932 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Flamingo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

