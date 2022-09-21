Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,559,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 2,889,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGSGF opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

