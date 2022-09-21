Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

