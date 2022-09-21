FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading 0.4% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $56.07. 4,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLTD. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $327,000.

