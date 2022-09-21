Flux Power (FLUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLUX opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flux Power stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Flux Power worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

