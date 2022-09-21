Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,094,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,998 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,507 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 36,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.33%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

